Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 35.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.1 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price TodayPremium
MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Price Today

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS opened and closed at 35.85 with a high of 36 and a low of 34.06. The market cap stood at 1053.0 cr with a 52-week high of 44 and a 52-week low of 34.44. The total BSE volume for the day was 330069 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST

MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹35.85 on last trading day

On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS had a trading volume of 330,069 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 35.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie