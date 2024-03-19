MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 35.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.1 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today : On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS opened and closed at ₹35.85 with a high of ₹36 and a low of ₹34.06. The market cap stood at 1053.0 cr with a 52-week high of ₹44 and a 52-week low of ₹34.44. The total BSE volume for the day was 330069 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST
MUKKA PROTEINS share price Live :MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹35.85 on last trading day
On the last day, MUKKA PROTEINS had a trading volume of 330,069 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹35.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!