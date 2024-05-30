Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 35.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.1 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS had a positive day on the stock market as the open price was 35.26 and the close price was 35.58. The high for the day was 35.74, while the low was 34.9. The market capitalization stood at 1053.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 44 and 32.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 134939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MUKKA PROTEINS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 135.53Support 134.78
Resistance 236.02Support 234.52
Resistance 336.28Support 334.03
30 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS volume yesterday was 505 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1172 k

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 401 k & BSE volume was 103 k.

30 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹35.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 35.74 & 34.9 yesterday to end at 35.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.