MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 35.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.1 per share. Investors should monitor MUKKA PROTEINS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS closed at 35.58, slightly up from the open price of 35.26. The stock reached a high of 35.74 and a low of 34.9. The market capitalization stood at 1053.0 cr. The 52-week high and low were 44 and 32.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 134939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS trading at ₹35.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹35.58

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS share price is at 35.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 34.78 and 35.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 34.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 35.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock price of MUKKA PROTEINS remains unchanged at 35.10 today, with a 0.00% gain. However, over the past year, the price of MUKKA PROTEINS shares dropped drastically by -99999.99% to 35.10. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.07%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MUKKA PROTEINS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 135.53Support 134.78
Resistance 236.02Support 234.52
Resistance 336.28Support 334.03
31 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS volume yesterday was 774 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1133 k

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 622 k & BSE volume was 152 k.

31 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹35.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 35.74 & 34.9 yesterday to end at 35.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

