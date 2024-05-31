MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS closed at ₹35.58, slightly up from the open price of ₹35.26. The stock reached a high of ₹35.74 and a low of ₹34.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹1053.0 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹44 and ₹32.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 134939 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: MUKKA PROTEINS share price is at ₹35.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹34.78 and ₹35.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹34.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 35.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock price of MUKKA PROTEINS remains unchanged at ₹35.10 today, with a 0.00% gain. However, over the past year, the price of MUKKA PROTEINS shares dropped drastically by -99999.99% to ₹35.10. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.07%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MUKKA PROTEINS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.53
|Support 1
|34.78
|Resistance 2
|36.02
|Support 2
|34.52
|Resistance 3
|36.28
|Support 3
|34.03
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 622 k & BSE volume was 152 k.
MUKKA PROTEINS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹35.74 & ₹34.9 yesterday to end at ₹35.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend