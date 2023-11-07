Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Muthoot Finance opened at ₹1333 and closed at ₹1331.6. The high for the day was ₹1346.2 and the low was ₹1330.85. The market cap for Muthoot Finance is ₹53540.45 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1379.95 and the 52-week low is ₹911.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2091 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Muthoot Finance share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 6 11 Buy 5 5 6 6 Hold 3 3 3 5 Sell 3 3 3 1 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Muthoot Finance share price update :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1325.2, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1331.6 The current data of Muthoot Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹1325.2. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.4 in the stock price.

Muthoot Finance November futures opened at 1335.0 as against previous close of 1329.6 Muthoot Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 1329.9. The bid price is 1326.1, and the offer price is 1327.0. The offer quantity is 550, while the bid quantity is also 550. The open interest for Muthoot Finance is 4921400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Muthoot Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SBI Cards & Payment Services 749.65 -4.1 -0.54 932.35 690.9 70922.47 One 97 Communications 884.65 4.35 0.49 998.3 439.6 56068.07 Muthoot Finance 1330.6 -1.0 -0.08 1379.95 911.4 53416.7 Sundaram Finance 3300.0 88.85 2.77 3326.1 2173.05 36365.13 L&T Finance Holdings 140.75 -1.65 -1.16 144.35 78.97 34901.37

Muthoot Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Muthoot Finance stock is ₹1325.9 and the high price is ₹1346.2.

Top active options for Muthoot Finance Top active call options for Muthoot Finance at 07 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹29.75 (+5.12%) & ₹33.65 (+6.15%) respectively. Top active put options for Muthoot Finance at 07 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.7 (+0.0%) & ₹0.65 (+1200.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

