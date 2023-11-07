comScore
Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance stock plummets in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance stock plummets in trading today

6 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Livemint

Muthoot Finance stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1331.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1325.2 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Muthoot FinancePremium
Muthoot Finance

On the last day, Muthoot Finance opened at 1333 and closed at 1331.6. The high for the day was 1346.2 and the low was 1330.85. The market cap for Muthoot Finance is 53540.45 crore. The 52-week high is 1379.95 and the 52-week low is 911.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2091 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 12:01:08 PM IST

Muthoot Finance share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy77611
Buy5566
Hold3335
Sell3331
Strong Sell1111
07 Nov 2023, 11:49:06 AM IST

Muthoot Finance share price update :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1325.2, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1331.6

The current data of Muthoot Finance stock shows that the stock price is 1325.2. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decrease of 6.4 in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 11:43:14 AM IST

Muthoot Finance November futures opened at 1335.0 as against previous close of 1329.6

Muthoot Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 1329.9. The bid price is 1326.1, and the offer price is 1327.0. The offer quantity is 550, while the bid quantity is also 550. The open interest for Muthoot Finance is 4921400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 11:33:48 AM IST

Muthoot Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services749.65-4.1-0.54932.35690.970922.47
One 97 Communications884.654.350.49998.3439.656068.07
Muthoot Finance1330.6-1.0-0.081379.95911.453416.7
Sundaram Finance3300.088.852.773326.12173.0536365.13
L&T Finance Holdings140.75-1.65-1.16144.3578.9734901.37
07 Nov 2023, 11:10:40 AM IST

Muthoot Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Muthoot Finance stock is 1325.9 and the high price is 1346.2.

07 Nov 2023, 11:10:01 AM IST

Muthoot Finance share price update :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1326.3, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1331.6

The current data for Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is 1326.3. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.3, implying a decrease of 5.3 points in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:40:34 AM IST

Top active options for Muthoot Finance

Top active call options for Muthoot Finance at 07 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 29.75 (+5.12%) & 33.65 (+6.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Muthoot Finance at 07 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.7 (+0.0%) & 0.65 (+1200.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

07 Nov 2023, 10:40:20 AM IST

Muthoot Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services751.5-2.25-0.3932.35690.971097.49
One 97 Communications882.051.750.2998.3439.655903.29
Muthoot Finance1328.65-2.95-0.221379.95911.453338.42
Sundaram Finance3270.058.851.833326.12173.0536034.53
L&T Finance Holdings141.7-0.7-0.49144.3578.9735136.94
07 Nov 2023, 10:21:03 AM IST

Muthoot Finance share price Live :Muthoot Finance closed at ₹1331.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Muthoot Finance had a total volume of 2091 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1331.6.

