Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance stock plummets on the market

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Muthoot Finance stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 1337.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1324.7 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Muthoot Finance

On the last day of trading, the open price of Muthoot Finance was 1333 and the close price was 1331.6. The stock had a high of 1346.2 and a low of 1318.8. The market capitalization of the company is 53472.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1379.95 and the 52-week low is 911.4. The stock had a volume of 6715 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Muthoot Finance

Top active call options for Muthoot Finance at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 27.25 (-7.78%) & 12.1 (-15.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Muthoot Finance at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 25.5 (+13.33%) & 4.5 (+16.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services751.05-2.7-0.36932.35690.971054.92
One 97 Communications902.721.452.43998.3439.657212.06
Muthoot Finance1325.0-12.6-0.941379.95911.453191.89
L&T Finance Holdings141.75-0.05-0.04144.3578.9735149.34
Sundaram Finance3321.05-21.4-0.643382.92173.0536597.09
08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price NSE Live :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1324.7, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1337.6

The current data for Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is 1324.7, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -12.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.96% and the net change in price is -12.9.

08 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The Muthoot Finance stock reached a low of 1323.25 and a high of 1338.4 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Muthoot Finance November futures opened at 1333.55 as against previous close of 1332.55

Muthoot Finance, a leading financial services company, currently has a spot price of 1332.05. The bid price stands at 1329.65, while the offer price is 1331.5. The offer quantity is 550 shares, matched by a bid quantity of 550 shares. The stock's open interest is 4,881,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price update :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1332.05, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1337.6

The current data for Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is 1332.05. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.55, suggesting a decrease of 5.55 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Muthoot Finance Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.9%
3 Months-0.74%
6 Months25.59%
YTD25.71%
1 Year20.04%
08 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Today :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1335.2, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1337.6

The current stock price of Muthoot Finance is 1335.2, with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.4, which means the stock has decreased by 2.4. Overall, the stock is experiencing a downward trend.

08 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Live :Muthoot Finance closed at ₹1331.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Muthoot Finance on the BSE was 6715 shares, and the closing price was 1331.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.