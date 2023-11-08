Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance stock plummets on the market

On the last day of trading, the open price of Muthoot Finance was ₹1333 and the close price was ₹1331.6. The stock had a high of ₹1346.2 and a low of ₹1318.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹53472.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1379.95 and the 52-week low is ₹911.4. The stock had a volume of 6715 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Muthoot Finance at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹27.25 (-7.78%) & ₹12.1 (-15.38%) respectively.
Top active put options for Muthoot Finance at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹25.5 (+13.33%) & ₹4.5 (+16.88%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|751.05
|-2.7
|-0.36
|932.35
|690.9
|71054.92
|One 97 Communications
|902.7
|21.45
|2.43
|998.3
|439.6
|57212.06
|Muthoot Finance
|1325.0
|-12.6
|-0.94
|1379.95
|911.4
|53191.89
|L&T Finance Holdings
|141.75
|-0.05
|-0.04
|144.35
|78.97
|35149.34
|Sundaram Finance
|3321.05
|-21.4
|-0.64
|3382.9
|2173.05
|36597.09
The current data for Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is ₹1324.7, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -12.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.96% and the net change in price is -12.9.
The Muthoot Finance stock reached a low of ₹1323.25 and a high of ₹1338.4 on the current day.
Muthoot Finance, a leading financial services company, currently has a spot price of ₹1332.05. The bid price stands at ₹1329.65, while the offer price is ₹1331.5. The offer quantity is 550 shares, matched by a bid quantity of 550 shares. The stock's open interest is 4,881,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is ₹1332.05. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.55 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.9%
|3 Months
|-0.74%
|6 Months
|25.59%
|YTD
|25.71%
|1 Year
|20.04%
The current stock price of Muthoot Finance is ₹1335.2, with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.4, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.4. Overall, the stock is experiencing a downward trend.
On the last day, the volume of Muthoot Finance on the BSE was 6715 shares, and the closing price was ₹1331.6.
