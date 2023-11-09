Hello User
Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Muthoot Finance stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 1337.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1324.15 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Muthoot Finance

On the last day, Muthoot Finance's stock opened at 1335.2 and closed at 1337.6. The stock reached a high of 1338.4 and a low of 1316.15. The company has a market capitalization of 53159.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1379.95 and the 52-week low is 911.4. There were a total of 11397 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Today :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1324.15, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1337.6

The current data of Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is 1324.15, with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -13.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.01% and has decreased by 13.45.

09 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Live :Muthoot Finance closed at ₹1337.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Muthoot Finance was 11,397 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1337.6.

