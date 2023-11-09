Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Muthoot Finance's stock opened at ₹1335.2 and closed at ₹1337.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1338.4 and a low of ₹1316.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹53159.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1379.95 and the 52-week low is ₹911.4. There were a total of 11397 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.