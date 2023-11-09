Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Muthoot Finance's stock opened at ₹1335.2 and closed at ₹1337.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1338.4 and a low of ₹1316.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹53159.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1379.95 and the 52-week low is ₹911.4. There were a total of 11397 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The current data of Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is ₹1324.15, with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -13.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.01% and has decreased by ₹13.45.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Muthoot Finance was 11,397 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1337.6.
