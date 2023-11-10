Hello User
Muthoot Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Muthoot Finance stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 1322.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1310 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Muthoot Finance

On the last day of trading, Muthoot Finance opened at 1316.55 and closed at 1322.55. The stock's high for the day was 1337.8 and the low was 1308.7. The market capitalization of Muthoot Finance is currently 52,591.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1379.95 and the 52-week low is 911.4. The stock saw a volume of 9625 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for Muthoot Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 9,625 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1,322.55.

