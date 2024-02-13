Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Muthoot Finance saw the stock open at ₹1379 and close at ₹1377.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1379 and a low of ₹1346.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Muthoot Finance is currently ₹54,207.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1537.4 and the 52-week low is ₹911.4. The BSE volume for the day was 3903 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Muthoot Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 1352.9 with a bid price of 1352.4 and an offer price of 1354.25. The offer quantity is 550 and the bid quantity is also 550. The stock has an open interest of 5238200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Muthoot Finance is ₹1351.9, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.06% and the net change is a decrease of 0.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.97%
|3 Months
|-4.33%
|6 Months
|5.38%
|YTD
|-8.47%
|1 Year
|33.26%
The current stock price of Muthoot Finance is ₹1354.85 with a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a relatively small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, meaning that the stock price has increased by 2.1 units. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight upward movement.
On the last day of trading for Muthoot Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3903. The closing price for the day was ₹1377.4.
