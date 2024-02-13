Hello User
Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Muthoot Finance stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1352.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1351.9 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Muthoot Finance Stock Price Today

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Muthoot Finance saw the stock open at 1379 and close at 1377.4. The stock reached a high of 1379 and a low of 1346.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Muthoot Finance is currently 54,207.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1537.4 and the 52-week low is 911.4. The BSE volume for the day was 3903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Muthoot Finance February futures opened at 1352.4 as against previous close of 1350.8

Muthoot Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 1352.9 with a bid price of 1352.4 and an offer price of 1354.25. The offer quantity is 550 and the bid quantity is also 550. The stock has an open interest of 5238200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Muthoot Finance Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price NSE Live :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1351.9, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1352.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Muthoot Finance is 1351.9, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.06% and the net change is a decrease of 0.85.

13 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.97%
3 Months-4.33%
6 Months5.38%
YTD-8.47%
1 Year33.26%
13 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Live :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1354.85, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1352.75

The current stock price of Muthoot Finance is 1354.85 with a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a relatively small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, meaning that the stock price has increased by 2.1 units. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight upward movement.

13 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price update :Muthoot Finance closed at ₹1377.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Muthoot Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3903. The closing price for the day was 1377.4.

