Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Muthoot Finance opened at ₹1280.25 and closed at ₹1273.65. The stock had a high of ₹1296.15 and a low of ₹1261.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹51338.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1379.95 and the 52-week low is ₹911.4. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 8854 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.99%
|3 Months
|-5.08%
|6 Months
|20.15%
|YTD
|19.77%
|1 Year
|15.18%
The current data for Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is ₹1277.2, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -7.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.6% and has dropped by ₹7.75.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Muthoot Finance was 8854 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1273.65.
