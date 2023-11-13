Hello User
Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Muthoot Finance stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 1284.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1277.2 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Muthoot Finance

On the last day, Muthoot Finance opened at 1280.25 and closed at 1273.65. The stock had a high of 1296.15 and a low of 1261.2. The market capitalization of the company is 51338.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1379.95 and the 52-week low is 911.4. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 8854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.99%
3 Months-5.08%
6 Months20.15%
YTD19.77%
1 Year15.18%
13 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Today :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1277.2, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1284.95

The current data for Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is 1277.2, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -7.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.6% and has dropped by 7.75.

13 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Live :Muthoot Finance closed at ₹1273.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Muthoot Finance was 8854 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1273.65.

