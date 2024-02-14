Muthoot Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today : Muthoot Finance's stock opened at ₹1354.85 and closed at ₹1352.75 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹1371.35 while the lowest price was ₹1345.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹54,957.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1537.4 and ₹911.4 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 12,653.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.