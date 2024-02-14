Hello User
Muthoot Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Muthoot Finance stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 1352.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1368.95 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Muthoot Finance Stock Price Today

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today : Muthoot Finance's stock opened at 1354.85 and closed at 1352.75 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 1371.35 while the lowest price was 1345.25. The market capitalization of the company is 54,957.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1537.4 and 911.4 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 12,653.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Live :Muthoot Finance closed at ₹1352.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Muthoot Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,653 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1352.75.

