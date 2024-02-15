Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stock Soars in Trading Today

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Muthoot Finance had an open price of ₹1355.1 and a close price of ₹1367.4. The stock had a high of ₹1384 and a low of ₹1347.05. The market capitalization of Muthoot Finance is ₹55,521.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1537.4, while the 52-week low is ₹911.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 10,981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.