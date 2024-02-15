Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stock Soars in Trading Today

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Muthoot Finance had an open price of ₹1355.1 and a close price of ₹1367.4. The stock had a high of ₹1384 and a low of ₹1347.05. The market capitalization of Muthoot Finance is ₹55,521.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1537.4, while the 52-week low is ₹911.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 10,981 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.22%
|3 Months
|-3.36%
|6 Months
|9.8%
|YTD
|-6.57%
|1 Year
|37.87%
The current data shows that the stock price of Muthoot Finance is ₹1439.95. It has experienced a percent change of 4.36, resulting in a net change of 60.15.
The last day of trading for Muthoot Finance on the BSE saw a volume of 10,981 shares and a closing price of ₹1367.4.
