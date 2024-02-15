Hello User
Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Muthoot Finance stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 4.36 %. The stock closed at 1379.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1439.95 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Muthoot Finance Stock Price Today

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Muthoot Finance had an open price of 1355.1 and a close price of 1367.4. The stock had a high of 1384 and a low of 1347.05. The market capitalization of Muthoot Finance is 55,521.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1537.4, while the 52-week low is 911.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 10,981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.22%
3 Months-3.36%
6 Months9.8%
YTD-6.57%
1 Year37.87%
15 Feb 2024, 09:18 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Today :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1439.95, up 4.36% from yesterday's ₹1379.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Muthoot Finance is 1439.95. It has experienced a percent change of 4.36, resulting in a net change of 60.15.

15 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Live :Muthoot Finance closed at ₹1367.4 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Muthoot Finance on the BSE saw a volume of 10,981 shares and a closing price of 1367.4.

