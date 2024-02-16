Hello User
Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Muthoot Finance stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 1379.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1345.95 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Muthoot Finance Stock Price Today

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Muthoot Finance was 1402.05 and the close price was 1379.8. The stock had a high of 1444.3 and a low of 1324 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 54,034.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1537.4 and the 52-week low is 911.4. The stock had a trading volume of 78,454 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Today :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1345.95, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹1379.8

The current data for Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is 1345.95. There has been a percent change of -2.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.85, which means the stock has decreased by 33.85.

16 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Live :Muthoot Finance closed at ₹1379.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Muthoot Finance had a trading volume of 78,454 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1379.8.

