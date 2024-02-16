Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Muthoot Finance was ₹1402.05 and the close price was ₹1379.8. The stock had a high of ₹1444.3 and a low of ₹1324 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹54,034.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1537.4 and the 52-week low is ₹911.4. The stock had a trading volume of 78,454 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Muthoot Finance stock shows that the price is ₹1345.95. There has been a percent change of -2.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.85, which means the stock has decreased by ₹33.85.
On the last day, Muthoot Finance had a trading volume of 78,454 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1379.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!