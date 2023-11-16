Hello User
Muthoot Finance share price Today Live Updates : Muthoot Finance Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Muthoot Finance stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 1304.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1310.1 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, Muthoot Finance opened at 1294.05 and closed at 1290.1. The stock reached a high of 1315.2 and a low of 1290.5. The market capitalization of Muthoot Finance is 52,368.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1379.95 and the 52-week low is 911.4. On the BSE, a total of 13,060 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Today :Muthoot Finance trading at ₹1310.1, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1304.45

16 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Live :Muthoot Finance closed at ₹1290.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Muthoot Finance recorded a trading volume of 13,060 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,290.1.

