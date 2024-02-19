Hello User
Muthoot Finance Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Muthoot Finance stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 1341.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1361.4 per share. Investors should monitor Muthoot Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Muthoot Finance Stock Price Today

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Muthoot Finance opened at 1352.85, closed at 1341.85 with a high of 1378.4 and a low of 1346.4. The market capitalization stood at 54,654.62 crore. The 52-week high was 1537.4 and the 52-week low was 911.4. The BSE volume for the day was 70546 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Muthoot Finance share price Live :Muthoot Finance closed at ₹1341.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Muthoot Finance on the BSE, the volume was 70,546 shares and the closing price was 1341.85.

