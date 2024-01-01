MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today Live Updates : MUTHOOT MICROFIN stocks soar in positive trading session

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for MUTHOOT MICROFIN was ₹255.1 and the close price was ₹255.75. The stock reached a high of ₹258 and a low of ₹250.3. The market capitalization for the company is ₹2584.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.8 and the 52-week low is ₹250.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 199,325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock is ₹254.85 with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.45% or ₹3.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-99999.99%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current price of Muthoot Microfin stock is ₹251.2, which represents a decrease of 1.78%. The net change in price is -4.55.
On the last day of trading for Muthoot Microfin on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 199,325. The closing price for the day was ₹255.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!