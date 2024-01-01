Hello User
MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today Live Updates : MUTHOOT MICROFIN stocks soar in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 251.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.85 per share. Investors should monitor MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stock Price Today

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for MUTHOOT MICROFIN was 255.1 and the close price was 255.75. The stock reached a high of 258 and a low of 250.3. The market capitalization for the company is 2584.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.8 and the 52-week low is 250.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 199,325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price update :MUTHOOT MICROFIN trading at ₹254.85, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹251.2

The current price of MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock is 254.85 with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.45% or 3.65.

MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price live: Price Analysis

01 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today :MUTHOOT MICROFIN trading at ₹251.2, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹255.75

The current price of Muthoot Microfin stock is 251.2, which represents a decrease of 1.78%. The net change in price is -4.55.

01 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Live :MUTHOOT MICROFIN closed at ₹255.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Muthoot Microfin on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 199,325. The closing price for the day was 255.75.

