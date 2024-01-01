MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today Live Updates : MUTHOOT MICROFIN stocks soar in positive trading session

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for MUTHOOT MICROFIN was ₹255.1 and the close price was ₹255.75. The stock reached a high of ₹258 and a low of ₹250.3. The market capitalization for the company is ₹2584.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.8 and the 52-week low is ₹250.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 199,325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.