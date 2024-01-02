Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today Live Updates : MUTHOOT MICROFIN Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 254.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.85 per share. Investors should monitor MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stock Price Today

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Muthoot Microfin's stock opened at 250.6 and closed at 251.2. The stock's high for the day was 256.95, while the low was 250.6. The market capitalization of Muthoot Microfin is 2617.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.8, while the 52-week low is 250.3. The BSE volume for the day was 102,081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today :MUTHOOT MICROFIN trading at ₹254.85, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹254.45

The current stock price of Muthoot Microfin is 254.85, with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.4 points, or 0.16% from its previous closing price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Live :MUTHOOT MICROFIN closed at ₹251.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MUTHOOT MICROFIN on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 102,081. The closing price for the stock was 251.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.