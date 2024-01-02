MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today Live Updates : MUTHOOT MICROFIN Sees Positive Trading Day

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Muthoot Microfin's stock opened at ₹250.6 and closed at ₹251.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹256.95, while the low was ₹250.6. The market capitalization of Muthoot Microfin is ₹2617.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.8, while the 52-week low is ₹250.3. The BSE volume for the day was 102,081 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Muthoot Microfin is ₹254.85, with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.4 points, or 0.16% from its previous closing price.
