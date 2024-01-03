Hello User
MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 254.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.55 per share. Investors should monitor MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stock Price Today

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : Muthoot Microfin's stock price on the last day was 254.45, slightly lower than the open price of 254.85. The stock had a high of 255.45 and a low of 250.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Muthoot Microfin is 2598.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.8, while the 52-week low is 250.3. The stock had a trading volume of 131,286 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Live :MUTHOOT MICROFIN closed at ₹254.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Muthoot Microfin on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 131,286 shares. The closing price for the stock was 254.45.

