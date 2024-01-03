MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : Muthoot Microfin's stock price on the last day was ₹254.45, slightly lower than the open price of ₹254.85. The stock had a high of ₹255.45 and a low of ₹250.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Muthoot Microfin is ₹2598.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.8, while the 52-week low is ₹250.3. The stock had a trading volume of 131,286 shares on the BSE.

