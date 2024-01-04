Hello User
MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today Live Updates : MUTHOOT MICROFIN sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 253 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.5 per share. Investors should monitor MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stock Price Today

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Muthoot Microfin opened at 253.1 and closed at 252.55. The stock reached a high of 256.35 and a low of 251. The market capitalization of the company is 2602.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.8 and the 52-week low is 250.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 104,108 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price update :MUTHOOT MICROFIN trading at ₹254.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹253

The current stock price of MUTHOOT MICROFIN is 254.5, with a net change of 1.5 and a percent change of 0.59. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.5 points or 0.59% compared to its previous closing price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.

04 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.21%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD0.68%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today :MUTHOOT MICROFIN trading at ₹253, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹252.55

The current data for Muthoot Microfin stock shows that the price is 253, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% and by 0.45 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Live :MUTHOOT MICROFIN closed at ₹252.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Muthoot Microfin on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 104,108 shares. The closing price for the stock was 252.55.

