MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today Live Updates : MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Livemint

MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -6.84 %. The stock closed at 291 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.1 per share. Investors should monitor MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stock Price Today

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Muthoot Microfin opened at 278 and closed at 291. The stock had a high of 280.8 and a low of 265.3. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 371,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today :MUTHOOT MICROFIN trading at ₹271.1, down -6.84% from yesterday's ₹291

As of the current data, the stock price of MUTHOOT MICROFIN has decreased by 6.84% with a net change of -19.9. The stock is priced at 271.1.

26 Dec 2023, 11:30 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services234.8-1.95-0.82278.2204.65149175.11
Mankind Pharma1915.25-16.5-0.852039.951240.7576722.7
26 Dec 2023, 11:13 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price update :MUTHOOT MICROFIN trading at ₹273.1, down -6.15% from yesterday's ₹291

The current data of Muthoot Microfin stock shows that the price is 273.1, which represents a decrease of 6.15% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -17.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

26 Dec 2023, 11:12 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The MUTHOOT MICROFIN ORD stock had a low price of 265.3 and a high price of 280.8 for the current day.

26 Dec 2023, 10:35 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services235.5-1.25-0.53278.2204.65149619.84
Mankind Pharma1928.75-3.0-0.162039.951240.7577263.5
26 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Live :MUTHOOT MICROFIN closed at ₹291 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Muthoot Microfin on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 371,004. The closing price for the day was recorded at 291.

