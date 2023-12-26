MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today Live Updates : MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stocks Plummet in Trading

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Muthoot Microfin opened at ₹278 and closed at ₹291. The stock had a high of ₹280.8 and a low of ₹265.3. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 371,004 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of MUTHOOT MICROFIN has decreased by 6.84% with a net change of -19.9. The stock is priced at ₹271.1.
The current data of Muthoot Microfin stock shows that the price is ₹273.1, which represents a decrease of 6.15% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -17.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.
The MUTHOOT MICROFIN ORD stock had a low price of ₹265.3 and a high price of ₹280.8 for the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|235.5
|-1.25
|-0.53
|278.2
|204.65
|149619.84
|Mankind Pharma
|1928.75
|-3.0
|-0.16
|2039.95
|1240.75
|77263.5
On the last day of trading for Muthoot Microfin on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 371,004. The closing price for the day was recorded at ₹291.
