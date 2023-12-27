Hello User
MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -8.52 %. The stock closed at 291 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.2 per share. Investors should monitor MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stock Price Today

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Muthoot Microfin was 278, and the closing price was 291. The stock reached a high of 280.8 and a low of 265.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided in the data. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Muthoot Microfin was 700,231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Live :MUTHOOT MICROFIN closed at ₹291 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Muthoot Microfin on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 700,231. The closing price for the stock was 291.

