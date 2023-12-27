MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Muthoot Microfin was ₹278, and the closing price was ₹291. The stock reached a high of ₹280.8 and a low of ₹265.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided in the data. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Muthoot Microfin was 700,231 shares.

