MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today Live Updates : MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stock Plummets in Trading Today

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Muthoot Microfin was ₹267.95, while the close price was ₹266.2. The stock had a high of ₹271.8 and a low of ₹262.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2716.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.8, while the 52-week low is ₹265.3. On the BSE, there was a trading volume of 411,012 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Muthoot Microfin ORD stock reached a low of ₹257.55 and a high of ₹265.85 in today's trading session.
The current data for Muthoot Microfin stock shows that the price is ₹260.15, with a percent change of -1.48 and a net change of -3.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.48% and the actual decrease in price is ₹3.9.
The current stock price of MUTHOOT MICROFIN is ₹264.6 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% and the actual price change is 0.55.
On the last day of trading for Muthoot Microfin on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 411,012. The closing price for the stock was ₹266.2.
