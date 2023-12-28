Hello User
MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today Live Updates : MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 264.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.15 per share. Investors should monitor MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stock Price Today

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Muthoot Microfin was 267.95, while the close price was 266.2. The stock had a high of 271.8 and a low of 262.6. The market capitalization of the company is 2716.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.8, while the 52-week low is 265.3. On the BSE, there was a trading volume of 411,012 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The Muthoot Microfin ORD stock reached a low of 257.55 and a high of 265.85 in today's trading session.

28 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price update :MUTHOOT MICROFIN trading at ₹260.15, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹264.05

The current data for Muthoot Microfin stock shows that the price is 260.15, with a percent change of -1.48 and a net change of -3.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.48% and the actual decrease in price is 3.9.

28 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-99999.99%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
28 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Today :MUTHOOT MICROFIN trading at ₹264.6, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹264.05

The current stock price of MUTHOOT MICROFIN is 264.6 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% and the actual price change is 0.55.

28 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Live :MUTHOOT MICROFIN closed at ₹266.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Muthoot Microfin on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 411,012. The closing price for the stock was 266.2.

