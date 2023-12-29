Hello User
MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -3.14 %. The stock closed at 264.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.75 per share. Investors should monitor MUTHOOT MICROFIN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Stock Price Today

MUTHOOT MICROFIN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Muthoot Microfin's stock opened at 264.6 and closed at 264.05. The highest price reached during the day was 265.85, while the lowest price was 255.25. The market capitalization of the company is 2631.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.8 and the 52-week low is 262.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 272,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST MUTHOOT MICROFIN share price Live :MUTHOOT MICROFIN closed at ₹264.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Muthoot Microfin had a volume of 272,940 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 264.05.

