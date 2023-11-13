Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today Live Updates : Narayana Hrudayalaya Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Narayana Hrudayalaya opened at ₹1093.95 and closed at ₹1072.7. The stock had a high of ₹1094.65 and a low of ₹1083.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22005.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1134.75 and ₹705.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.