Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today Live Updates : Narayana Hrudayalaya Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Narayana Hrudayalaya opened at ₹1093.95 and closed at ₹1072.7. The stock had a high of ₹1094.65 and a low of ₹1083.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22005.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1134.75 and ₹705.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9414 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.67%
|3 Months
|9.47%
|6 Months
|40.92%
|YTD
|41.02%
|1 Year
|39.74%
The current data of Narayana Hrudayalaya stock shows that the price is ₹1083.5 with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 10.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.01% and has gained 10.8 points. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Narayana Hrudayalaya shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9414 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹1072.7.
