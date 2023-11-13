Hello User
Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today Live Updates : Narayana Hrudayalaya Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 1072.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1083.5 per share. Investors should monitor Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Narayana Hrudayalaya

On the last day, Narayana Hrudayalaya opened at 1093.95 and closed at 1072.7. The stock had a high of 1094.65 and a low of 1083.2. The market capitalization of the company is 22005.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1134.75 and 705.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.67%
3 Months9.47%
6 Months40.92%
YTD41.02%
1 Year39.74%
13 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today :Narayana Hrudayalaya trading at ₹1083.5, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1072.7

The current data of Narayana Hrudayalaya stock shows that the price is 1083.5 with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 10.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.01% and has gained 10.8 points. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Live :Narayana Hrudayalaya closed at ₹1072.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Narayana Hrudayalaya shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9414 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1072.7.

