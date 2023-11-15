Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Narayana Hrudayalaya Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 1089.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1090 per share. Investors should monitor Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Narayana Hrudayalaya

On the last day, Narayana Hrudayalaya opened at 1105.2 and closed at 1089.05. The stock had a high of 1105.2 and a low of 1076.7. The market capitalization of the company is 22137.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1134.75 and 705.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 7870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Live :Narayana Hrudayalaya closed at ₹1089.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Narayana Hrudayalaya BSE shares was 7,870. The closing price for the shares was 1,089.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.