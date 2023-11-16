Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today Live Updates : Narayana Hrudayalaya's Stock Sees Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 1133.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1149.8 per share. Investors should monitor Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Narayana Hrudayalaya

On the last day, the open price for Narayana Hrudayalaya was 1139.05 and the close price was 1087.5. The high for the day was 1182.85 and the low was 1127.05. The market cap for the company is 23170.43 crore. The 52-week high is 1134.75 and the 52-week low is 705.25. The BSE volume for the day was 102917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today :Narayana Hrudayalaya trading at ₹1149.8, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1133.8

The current data of Narayana Hrudayalaya stock shows that the price is 1149.8. There has been a 1.41% increase, resulting in a net change of 16 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Live :Narayana Hrudayalaya closed at ₹1087.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Narayana Hrudayalaya on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 102,917. The closing price for the stock was 1087.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.