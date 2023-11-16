Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today Live Updates : Narayana Hrudayalaya's Stock Sees Positive Momentum

On the last day, the open price for Narayana Hrudayalaya was ₹1139.05 and the close price was ₹1087.5. The high for the day was ₹1182.85 and the low was ₹1127.05. The market cap for the company is ₹23170.43 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1134.75 and the 52-week low is ₹705.25. The BSE volume for the day was 102917 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Narayana Hrudayalaya stock shows that the price is ₹1149.8. There has been a 1.41% increase, resulting in a net change of 16 points.
