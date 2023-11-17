Hello User
Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today Live Updates : Narayana Hrudayalaya Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 5.71 %. The stock closed at 1143.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1209.3 per share. Investors should monitor Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Narayana Hrudayalaya

On the last day of trading, Narayana Hrudayalaya opened at 1149.8 and closed at 1133.8. The stock reached a high of 1188.8 and a low of 1133.05. The market cap for the company is 23379.9 crore and the 52-week high and low are 1182.85 and 705.25, respectively. The BSE volume for Narayana Hrudayalaya was 65771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price update :Narayana Hrudayalaya trading at ₹1209.3, up 5.71% from yesterday's ₹1143.95

The current data for Narayana Hrudayalaya stock shows that the price is 1209.3 with a 5.71% percent change and a net change of 65.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

17 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.99%
3 Months14.07%
6 Months49.08%
YTD50.53%
1 Year52.72%
17 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today :Narayana Hrudayalaya trading at ₹1164.75, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹1143.95

The current price of Narayana Hrudayalaya stock is 1164.75, with a percent change of 1.82 and a net change of 20.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:48 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Live :Narayana Hrudayalaya closed at ₹1133.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Narayana Hrudayalaya on the BSE had a volume of 65771 shares with a closing price of 1133.8.

