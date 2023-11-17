Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today Live Updates : Narayana Hrudayalaya Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Narayana Hrudayalaya opened at ₹1149.8 and closed at ₹1133.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1188.8 and a low of ₹1133.05. The market cap for the company is ₹23379.9 crore and the 52-week high and low are ₹1182.85 and ₹705.25, respectively. The BSE volume for Narayana Hrudayalaya was 65771 shares.
The current data for Narayana Hrudayalaya stock shows that the price is ₹1209.3 with a 5.71% percent change and a net change of 65.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.99%
|3 Months
|14.07%
|6 Months
|49.08%
|YTD
|50.53%
|1 Year
|52.72%
The current price of Narayana Hrudayalaya stock is ₹1164.75, with a percent change of 1.82 and a net change of 20.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Narayana Hrudayalaya on the BSE had a volume of 65771 shares with a closing price of ₹1133.8.
