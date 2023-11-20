Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Narayana Hrudayalaya Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 7.31 %. The stock closed at 1143.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1227.6 per share. Investors should monitor Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Narayana Hrudayalaya

On the last day, the open price of Narayana Hrudayalaya was 1164.75, the close price was 1143.95, the high was 1243.35, and the low was 1149.15. The market cap was 25087.33 crore. The 52-week high was 1243.35 and the 52-week low was 705.25. The BSE volume was 40080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Live :Narayana Hrudayalaya closed at ₹1143.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Narayana Hrudayalaya on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 40,080. The closing price for the shares was 1,143.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.