Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today Live Updates : Narayana Hrudayalaya sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 3.1 %. The stock closed at 1219.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1257 per share. Investors should monitor Narayana Hrudayalaya stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Narayana Hrudayalaya

On the last day, the open price for Narayana Hrudayalaya was 1219.95 and the close price was 1227.6. The stock had a high of 1257.85 and a low of 1214.85. The market capitalization is 24932.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1243.35 and the 52-week low is 705.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 40155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Narayana Hrudayalaya stock is 1221.6 and the high price is 1278.

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price update :Narayana Hrudayalaya trading at ₹1257, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹1219.2

The current data for Narayana Hrudayalaya stock shows that the price is 1257 with a percent change of 3.1 and a net change of 37.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.1% and the net change in price is 37.8 rupees.

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.06%
3 Months21.92%
6 Months46.8%
YTD60.49%
1 Year62.18%
21 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today :Narayana Hrudayalaya trading at ₹1220, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1227.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Narayana Hrudayalaya is 1220. It has experienced a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.6, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

21 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Live :Narayana Hrudayalaya closed at ₹1227.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Narayana Hrudayalaya's BSE volume was 40155 shares with a closing price of 1227.6.

