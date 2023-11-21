Narayana Hrudayalaya share price Today Live Updates : Narayana Hrudayalaya sees positive trading day

On the last day, the open price for Narayana Hrudayalaya was ₹1219.95 and the close price was ₹1227.6. The stock had a high of ₹1257.85 and a low of ₹1214.85. The market capitalization is ₹24932.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1243.35 and the 52-week low is ₹705.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 40155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Narayana Hrudayalaya stock is ₹1221.6 and the high price is ₹1278.
The current data for Narayana Hrudayalaya stock shows that the price is ₹1257 with a percent change of 3.1 and a net change of 37.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.1% and the net change in price is 37.8 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.06%
|3 Months
|21.92%
|6 Months
|46.8%
|YTD
|60.49%
|1 Year
|62.18%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹1220. It has experienced a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.6, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
On the last day, Narayana Hrudayalaya's BSE volume was 40155 shares with a closing price of ₹1227.6.
