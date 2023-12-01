Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 781.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 791.4 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma

On the last trading day, Natco Pharma opened at 786.15 and closed at 781.45. The stock reached a high of 794.75 and a low of 780.20. The company has a market capitalization of 14,174.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. The stock had a trading volume of 26,217 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹791.4, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹781.45

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 791.4 with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 9.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value of 1.27%, resulting in a net gain of 9.95.

01 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹781.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Natco Pharma had a trading volume of 26,217 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 781.45.

