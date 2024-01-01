Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees positive trading trend today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Natco Pharma was ₹814.9 and the close price was ₹802.75. The high for the day was ₹814.9 and the low was ₹801.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,539.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the day was 13,696 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹814.9. There has been a 0.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.27%
|3 Months
|-15.32%
|6 Months
|17.04%
|YTD
|44.46%
|1 Year
|45.69%
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹811.75, which represents a 1.12% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9. This data indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price recently.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a BSE volume of 13,696 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹802.75 per share.
