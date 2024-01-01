Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees positive trading trend today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 811.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 814.9 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Natco Pharma was 814.9 and the close price was 802.75. The high for the day was 814.9 and the low was 801.15. The market capitalization of the company is 14,539.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the day was 13,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹814.9, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹811.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Natco Pharma is 814.9. There has been a 0.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7.

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.27%
3 Months-15.32%
6 Months17.04%
YTD44.46%
1 Year45.69%
01 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹811.75, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹802.75

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 811.75, which represents a 1.12% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9. This data indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price recently.

01 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹802.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a BSE volume of 13,696 shares. The closing price for the day was 802.75 per share.

