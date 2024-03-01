Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 5.1 %. The stock closed at 994.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1044.95 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 983 and closed at 982.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1004.65, while the low was 973.55. The market capitalization of the company stood at 17,753.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1107.85 and 520.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,385 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹1044.95, up 5.1% from yesterday's ₹994.2

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 1044.95, with a percent change of 5.1% and a net change of 50.75. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company. Investors may view this as an opportunity for potential growth in their investment.

01 Mar 2024, 08:13 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹982.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume was 19,385 shares with a closing price of 982.9.

