Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹983 and closed at ₹982.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1004.65, while the low was ₹973.55. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹17,753.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1107.85 and ₹520.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,385 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.