Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 868.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 871.5 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma's stock opened at 870.15 and closed at 868.95. The stock reached a high of 878 and a low of 870.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 15,609.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. A total of 5,806 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹868.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma recorded a volume of 5806 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 868.95.

