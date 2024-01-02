Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹818.75 and closed at ₹811.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹823.85 and a low of ₹810.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,652.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹928.45 and ₹502 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.