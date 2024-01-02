Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 811.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 818.1 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 818.75 and closed at 811.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 823.85 and a low of 810.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,652.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 928.45 and 502 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹818.1, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹811.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Natco Pharma is 818.1. There has been a 0.85% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.9, which means the stock price has increased by 6.9 points. Overall, these numbers suggest a positive trend for Natco Pharma stock.

02 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹811.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 20,487. The closing price for the shares was 811.2.

