Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Natco Pharma was ₹824.85 and the close price was ₹817.2. The stock reached a high of ₹835.1 and a low of ₹809.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,695.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the day was 28,027 shares.
03 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST
