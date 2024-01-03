Hello User
Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 817.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 820.5 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Natco Pharma was 824.85 and the close price was 817.2. The stock reached a high of 835.1 and a low of 809.25. The market capitalization of the company is 14,695.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the day was 28,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹817.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, a total of 28,027 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 817.2.

