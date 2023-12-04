Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees bullish trading today

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹792.6 and closed at ₹792.1. The stock hit a high of ₹802 and a low of ₹783.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,077.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The stock had a BSE volume of 13,569 shares on the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Piramal Pharma
|127.9
|2.05
|1.63
|142.25
|61.65
|15567.74
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|750.9
|-0.2
|-0.03
|839.0
|463.3
|14759.92
|Natco Pharma
|794.95
|10.05
|1.28
|928.45
|502.0
|14505.46
|Eris Lifesciences
|914.85
|-9.55
|-1.03
|971.0
|550.9
|12441.25
|Granules India
|393.3
|0.6
|0.15
|404.75
|267.85
|9519.54
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹794 with a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock has increased by 1.16% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 9.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.1 points. Overall, the stock price of Natco Pharma has seen a positive movement, with a slight increase in value.
The current day's low price of Natco Pharma stock is ₹789 and the high price is ₹807.85.
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹795.25, which represents a 1.32% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.49%
|3 Months
|-15.68%
|6 Months
|25.1%
|YTD
|39.84%
|1 Year
|36.13%
The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹785.95. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, reflecting a decrease of ₹6.15 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,569. The closing price of the shares was ₹792.1.
