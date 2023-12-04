Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 784.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 794 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 792.6 and closed at 792.1. The stock hit a high of 802 and a low of 783.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,077.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The stock had a BSE volume of 13,569 shares on the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:32 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Piramal Pharma127.92.051.63142.2561.6515567.74
Alembic Pharmaceuticals750.9-0.2-0.03839.0463.314759.92
Natco Pharma794.9510.051.28928.45502.014505.46
Eris Lifesciences914.85-9.55-1.03971.0550.912441.25
Granules India393.30.60.15404.75267.859519.54
04 Dec 2023, 10:30 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹794, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹784.9

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 794 with a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock has increased by 1.16% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 9.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.1 points. Overall, the stock price of Natco Pharma has seen a positive movement, with a slight increase in value.

04 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Natco Pharma stock is 789 and the high price is 807.85.

04 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹795.25, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹784.9

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 795.25, which represents a 1.32% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.35.

04 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.49%
3 Months-15.68%
6 Months25.1%
YTD39.84%
1 Year36.13%
04 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹785.95, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹792.1

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 785.95. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, reflecting a decrease of 6.15 in the stock price.

04 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹792.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,569. The closing price of the shares was 792.1.

