Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Rises in Positive Trade

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Natco Pharma saw an opening price of ₹833.85 and a closing price of ₹820.5. The stock reached a high of ₹841.95 and a low of ₹823.4. The market capitalization for Natco Pharma is currently at ₹14,942.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the day was 29,371 shares.
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹838.7 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 4.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.53% and the price has risen by ₹4.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.2%
|3 Months
|-11.74%
|6 Months
|22.93%
|YTD
|2.97%
|1 Year
|48.37%
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹834.25. There has been a percent change of 1.68, which indicates an increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 13.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a BSE volume of 29,371 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹820.5.
