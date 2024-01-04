Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Rises in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 834.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 838.7 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Natco Pharma saw an opening price of 833.85 and a closing price of 820.5. The stock reached a high of 841.95 and a low of 823.4. The market capitalization for Natco Pharma is currently at 14,942.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the day was 29,371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹838.7, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹834.25

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 838.7 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 4.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.53% and the price has risen by 4.45.

04 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.2%
3 Months-11.74%
6 Months22.93%
YTD2.97%
1 Year48.37%
04 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹834.25, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹820.5

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 834.25. There has been a percent change of 1.68, which indicates an increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 13.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

04 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹820.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a BSE volume of 29,371 shares. The closing price for the day was 820.5.

