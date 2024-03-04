Active Stocks
Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 981.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price TodayPremium
Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock on the last day opened at 998.95, reached a high of 1010, and a low of 985.05 before closing at 981.5. The market capitalization stood at 17767.7 crores. The 52-week high was 1107.85 and the low was 520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1318 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:04:59 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹981.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume was 1318 shares with a closing price of 981.5.

