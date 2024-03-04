Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock on the last day opened at ₹998.95, reached a high of ₹1010, and a low of ₹985.05 before closing at ₹981.5. The market capitalization stood at 17767.7 crores. The 52-week high was ₹1107.85 and the low was ₹520.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1318 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.