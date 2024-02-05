Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Soars in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹870.15 and closed at ₹868.95. The stock reached a high of ₹878 and a low of ₹855.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,388.22 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.