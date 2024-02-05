Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Soars in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹870.15 and closed at ₹868.95. The stock reached a high of ₹878 and a low of ₹855.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,388.22 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,003 shares.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹870. There has been a 1.26% change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.26%
|3 Months
|3.13%
|6 Months
|3.0%
|YTD
|5.85%
|1 Year
|63.36%
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that its price is ₹859.15. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.8, which means the stock has decreased by ₹9.8.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 13,003 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹868.95.
