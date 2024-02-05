Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 859.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 870 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 870.15 and closed at 868.95. The stock reached a high of 878 and a low of 855.8. The market capitalization of the company is 15,388.22 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹870, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹859.15

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 870. There has been a 1.26% change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.85.

05 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.26%
3 Months3.13%
6 Months3.0%
YTD5.85%
1 Year63.36%
05 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹859.15, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹868.95

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that its price is 859.15. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.8, which means the stock has decreased by 9.8.

05 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹868.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a volume of 13,003 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 868.95.

