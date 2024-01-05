Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at ₹848.95 and closed at ₹834.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹848.95, while the lowest was ₹833.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,012.99 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is ₹928.45, while the 52-week low is ₹502. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 36,624.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹838.2. There has been a 0.47 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.95.
On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a total volume of 36,624 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹834.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!