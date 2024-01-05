Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 834.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 838.2 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma opened at 848.95 and closed at 834.25. The highest price reached during the day was 848.95, while the lowest was 833.5. The market capitalization of the company is 15,012.99 crore. The 52-week high for Natco Pharma is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 36,624.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹838.2, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹834.25

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 838.2. There has been a 0.47 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.95.

05 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹834.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma had a total volume of 36,624 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 834.25.

