Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Sees Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma's Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 993.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.75 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 993.85 and closed at 993.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1042.95 and a low of 992 during the day. The market capitalization of Natco Pharma is 17,852.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1107.85 and the 52-week low is 520.6. The BSE volume for Natco Pharma was 55,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:05:04 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹996.75, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹993.7

Natco Pharma stock is currently trading at 996.75 with a net change of 3.05 and a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:01:29 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹993.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume was 55,204 shares with a closing price of 993.7.

Chat with MintGenie