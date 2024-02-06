Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 859.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 868.3 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma's stock opened at 861.15 and closed at 859.15. The stock reached a high of 872.25 and a low of 861.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 15,552.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, while the 52-week low is 502. The stock had a trading volume of 39,895 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹868.3, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹859.15

The current price of Natco Pharma stock is 868.3, with a net change of 9.15, representing a percent change of 1.07.

06 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹859.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, a total of 39,895 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 859.15.

