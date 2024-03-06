Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 982.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 999.5 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price TodayPremium
Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 996.45 and closed at 994.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 996.45 and the low was 979.5. The market capitalization stood at 17,653.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1,107.85 and 520.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,121 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:56:30 AM IST

Natco Pharma Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:40:50 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹999.5, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹982.9

Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at 999.5, showing a 1.69% increase in value. The net change is 16.6 points.

06 Mar 2024, 09:36:07 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.07%
3 Months18.48%
6 Months9.18%
YTD21.14%
1 Year72.88%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07:49 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹985.6, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹994.75

The current price of Natco Pharma stock is 985.6, which represents a decrease of 0.92% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -9.15.

06 Mar 2024, 08:03:01 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹994.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume was 14,121 shares and the closing price was 994.75.

