Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹996.45 and closed at ₹994.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹996.45 and the low was ₹979.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,653.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1,107.85 and ₹520.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,121 shares traded.
Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at ₹999.5, showing a 1.69% increase in value. The net change is 16.6 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.07%
|3 Months
|18.48%
|6 Months
|9.18%
|YTD
|21.14%
|1 Year
|72.88%
The current price of Natco Pharma stock is ₹985.6, which represents a decrease of 0.92% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -9.15.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume was 14,121 shares and the closing price was ₹994.75.
