Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plunges Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 869.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 867.35 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 874.45 and closed at 869.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 878.8, while the lowest was 864. The company's market capitalization is 15,535.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, and the 52-week low is 518.3. The BSE volume for the day was 21,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹867.35, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹869.2

The current data of Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 867.35 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -1.85. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.21% and the overall change is a decrease of 1.85.

07 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹869.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,518. The closing price for the stock was 869.2.

