Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plunges Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹874.45 and closed at ₹869.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹878.8, while the lowest was ₹864. The company's market capitalization is ₹15,535.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, and the 52-week low is ₹518.3. The BSE volume for the day was 21,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.