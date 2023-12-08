Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Natco Pharma Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹787.55, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹782.75
08 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.26%
|3 Months
|-18.42%
|6 Months
|25.55%
|YTD
|39.32%
|1 Year
|36.17%
08 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹784.2, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹786.3
08 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹786.3 on last trading day