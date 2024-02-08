Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 865.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 858.7 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma's open price was 864.15 and the close price was 865.6. The stock's high for the day was 874.3 and the low was 855.5. The market capitalization of the company is 15,380.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 518.3. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 33,985 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹858.7, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹865.6

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 858.7. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, suggesting a decrease of 6.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

08 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹865.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,985. The closing price of the shares was 865.6.

