Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma's open price was ₹864.15 and the close price was ₹865.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹874.3 and the low was ₹855.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,380.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹518.3. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 33,985 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹858.7. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,985. The closing price of the shares was ₹865.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!