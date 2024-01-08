Hello User
Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 838.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 849.5 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : Natco Pharma's stock opened at 843.85 and closed at 838.2 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 851.35, while the lowest price was 832. The company has a market capitalization of 15,215.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 928.45, and its 52-week low is 502. A total of 25,807 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, Natco Pharma recorded a BSE volume of 25,807 shares. The closing price for the day was 838.2.

