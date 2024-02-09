Hello User
Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 858.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 854.25 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma's stock opened at 869.65 and closed at 858.7. The highest price reached during the day was 869.95, while the lowest price was 851. The market capitalization of the company is 15,300.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45, and the 52-week low is 518.3. The stock had a volume of 15,632 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹858.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,632. The closing price for the stock on this day was 858.7.

