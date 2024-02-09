Natco Pharma Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma's stock opened at ₹869.65 and closed at ₹858.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹869.95, while the lowest price was ₹851. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,300.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45, and the 52-week low is ₹518.3. The stock had a volume of 15,632 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
