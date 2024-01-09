Hello User
Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 844.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 856.15 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma opened at 850.1 and closed at 849.5. The stock reached a high of 854.95 and a low of 828.65. The market capitalization of the company is 15,125.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.45 and the 52-week low is 502. The BSE volume for the day was 57,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Natco Pharma Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Natco Pharma share price update :Natco Pharma trading at ₹856.15, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹844.5

The current stock price of Natco Pharma is 856.15, which represents a 1.38% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 11.65. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock.

09 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Natco Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.08%
3 Months-9.17%
6 Months23.35%
YTD3.97%
1 Year52.51%
09 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹844.5, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹849.5

Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at 844.5, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹849.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, a total of 57,391 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 849.5.

