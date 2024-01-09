Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Sees Positive Trading Day

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma opened at ₹850.1 and closed at ₹849.5. The stock reached a high of ₹854.95 and a low of ₹828.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,125.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.45 and the 52-week low is ₹502. The BSE volume for the day was 57,391 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Natco Pharma is ₹856.15, which represents a 1.38% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 11.65. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.08%
|3 Months
|-9.17%
|6 Months
|23.35%
|YTD
|3.97%
|1 Year
|52.51%
Natco Pharma stock is currently priced at ₹844.5, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, a total of 57,391 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at ₹849.5.
