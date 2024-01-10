Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Sees Positive Trading Day

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma opened at ₹844.65 and closed at ₹844.5. The stock reached a high of ₹859.9 and a low of ₹844.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,205.53 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹928.45 and ₹502 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 64,555 shares.
The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹848.95 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.
On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, there were a total of 64,555 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹844.5.
