Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Natco Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Natco Pharma Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Natco Pharma stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 844.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 848.95 per share. Investors should monitor Natco Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Natco Pharma Stock Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Natco Pharma opened at 844.65 and closed at 844.5. The stock reached a high of 859.9 and a low of 844.65. The market capitalization of the company is 15,205.53 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 928.45 and 502 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 64,555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Today :Natco Pharma trading at ₹848.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹844.5

The current data for Natco Pharma stock shows that the price is 848.95 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.

10 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Natco Pharma share price Live :Natco Pharma closed at ₹844.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Natco Pharma on the BSE, there were a total of 64,555 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 844.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.